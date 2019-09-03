Xenophobia: Was Mandela A Celebrity Before He Started Fighting For His People? – Tuface Asks

Iconic singer Innocent “2face” Idibia has taken to social media to share his thoughts on the xenophobic attack on Nigerians in South Africa.

Addressing people calling out celebrities for not speaking up, Tuface stated that one need not be a celebrity to speak up.

Not stopping there, he went on to call out the Nigerian government for their inaction despite all the attacks on the citizens in South Africa.

I no be celebrity spokeman but it’s absurd to me that we are not facing the root cause of all this madness by some stupid and backward thinking south Afrcans but rather channeling the anger towards hard working africans that are doing their normal business of entertainment. If U can speak up, thats cool but i don’t get why u have 2 start coursing and harassing people who haven’t. YOU DON’T KNOW THEIR PAINS. Was mandela a celebrity b4 he started fighting for his people?

How can we AFRICANS get out of this massive mess is what we should collectively start seriously tackling.

Lets all stop pretending that we don’t know we are still seriously mentally enslaved through politics, media and religion.

We are fighting each other and instead of finding the main solution we are fighting more. Many artist are tired of shouting “Africa unite” from bob Marley to fela and many other greats till date.

Xenophobia is unacceptable and we must deal with it from the source.

If u get mouth use am. Celebrity or not.

See his posts below.