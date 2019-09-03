Xenophobia: We Are Responsible For How People Treat Us: Kate Henshaw

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, has joined millions of Nigerians in reacting to the Xenophobic killings of Nigerians living in South Africa.

According to the respected screen diva who reacted via her Twitter handle on Tuesday, 3rd August, she said Nigerians are responsible for how people treat them.

Her statement has been viewed as an implication that South Africans are not at fault for the ill-treatment giving to Nigerians.

Her words:

“We are responsible for how people treat us,” 

See her tweet below:

