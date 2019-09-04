Xenophobia: What I Would Have Done If I Were President — Moghalu

by Verity
Kingsley Moghalu

Kingsley Moghalu, a presidential candidate in the last general election says if he were president there are ways he would have handled the ongoing xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

According to Moghalu, in a statement on Wednesday, he would have strengthened the Nigerian embassy in South Africa to offer more protection to citizens.

He notes also that he would have worked with diaspora structures to ensure that Nigerians going o South Africa obey their laws.

“If I were President I’d have strengthened Nigerian Embassy to offer protection to our citizens; worked with diaspora structures to ensure Nigerian immigrants obey S.A. laws; seek a holistic solution to xenophobic trends in the Nigeria-S.A. Bi-National Commission; demarche (diplomatic warning) to S.A. after initial attacks; sanction S.A. interests in Nigeria after attacks continued (to compel South African Government to seek effective solutions); send Special Envoy to negotiate conditions for reversal of reprisal and evacuation possibilities.

“Nigerian government foreign policy and diplomatic machine have been weak and underfunded for many years, severely limiting its ability to protect Nigerian nationals abroad.

“There is just an absence of a worldview of who we are and therefore Nigerian lives matter at home and abroad.”

