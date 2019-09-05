Xenophobia: What The Nigerian Government Needs To Do — Falana

Human rights lawyer and activist, Femi Falana, has advised the federal government of Nigeria to assemble a team of lawyers to seek legal redress for the victims of the attacks in South African courts.

Speaking in a statement titled “Beyond the condemnation of xenophobic attacks by the federal government,” the respected legal luminary added that the Nigerian government must demand the payment of adequate compensation to all the victims of the mindless attacks

Statement below:

“Even though apartheid was defeated by the people of South Africa over two decades ago, the unjust socio-economic system erected by capitalism had not been dismantled. The crisis has been compounded by wanton corruption and the neo-liberal policies of the government.

“Hence, the South African masses have been denied the dividends of democracy by the African National Congress-led government. In particular, the masses have no access to health, housing, education, and employment. Out of sheer frustration, millions of young people in South Africa have decided to subject African immigrants to xenophobic attacks,” he said.

Read Also: Falana Arraigned For Threatening To Kill Catholic Priest

“In addition to the payment of adequate compensation to all the victims of the mindless attacks, the Government must teach South Africans about the immense contributions of the people of Cuba and a number of African countries to the struggle waged against apartheid and colonialism in the Southern African region.

“However, since the Cyril Ramaphosa administration is not likely to accede to the demand for compensation the federal government should brief a team of lawyers to seek legal redress for the victims of the attacks in South African courts.

“The Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria should be directed to coordinate the legal defence. In view of the regular harassment of Nigerians in South Africa and a few other African countries, the federal government should make the Declaration to enable individual victims of human rights abuse to access the African Court on Human and Peoples Rights sitting in Arusha, Tanzania,” he said.