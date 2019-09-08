Xenophobia: Why Buhari Won’t Take Rash Actions And Decisions — Adesina

by Verity
Femi Adesina

Spokesperson to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina has said that the president has decided to tackle the ongoing xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa, diplomatically.

According to Adesina in a recent interview, those advocating for rash decisions and actions, have no understanding about how diplomacy works.

Adesina described the attacks as “ Very depressing, very sad. ” adding that: “I have sat with the President on this issue, so I know how he feels about it and he remains a statesman. He must tackle it decently and diplomatically. There must not be knee-jerk reactions. There must not be instigations to retaliations and all that but he must tackle it and I must tell you that the President is tackling it well. He has sent an envoy to the president of South Africa.

Read Also: Stop Lying, Buhari Has No Certificate — Former APC Chieftain Slams Party

That envoy will bring back a report and there will be follow-up decisions and actions. All those who are advocating for rash decisions and actions, they don’t understand how diplomacy works. Anything rash will exacerbate the matter rather than helping it.

So, I believe the President is handling it as a mature man, like a decent man, like a painstaking person that he is.

Tags from the story
Femi Adesina, Muhammadu Buhari, south Africa, Xenophobia
0

You may also like

Buhari

8 ways Buhari says he would fight corruption in his second term

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa Shares The Only Condition Needed For Nigeria To Disintegrate

Kogi Assembly Denies Plot To Impeach Deputy Governor

I’ve Forgiven Obasanjo, Others For Working Against My Governorship Ambition In 2007, Says Ararume

Al-Makura Tasks State Electoral Body On Credible LG Polls

Yero Pleads For Forgiveness, Urges Support For Incoming Administration

Unpaid Allowances: Oyo Lawmakers On Strike

Buhari Constitutes 13-Member Panel To Probe Arms Purchase Since 2007

‘Bamidele, Fasehun Tools In The Hands Of Presidency To Destabilise Ekiti’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *