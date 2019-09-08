Xenophobia: Why Buhari Won’t Take Rash Actions And Decisions — Adesina

Spokesperson to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina has said that the president has decided to tackle the ongoing xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa, diplomatically.

According to Adesina in a recent interview, those advocating for rash decisions and actions, have no understanding about how diplomacy works.

Adesina described the attacks as “ Very depressing, very sad. ” adding that: “I have sat with the President on this issue, so I know how he feels about it and he remains a statesman. He must tackle it decently and diplomatically. There must not be knee-jerk reactions. There must not be instigations to retaliations and all that but he must tackle it and I must tell you that the President is tackling it well. He has sent an envoy to the president of South Africa.

That envoy will bring back a report and there will be follow-up decisions and actions. All those who are advocating for rash decisions and actions, they don’t understand how diplomacy works. Anything rash will exacerbate the matter rather than helping it.

So, I believe the President is handling it as a mature man, like a decent man, like a painstaking person that he is.