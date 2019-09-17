Xenophobia Will Chase Investors Away From South Africa: Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has told South Africa that xenophobic attacks in their country will make investment difficult.

The former Nigerian president made this known in a letter to Mangosuthu Buthelezi, a politician, and leader of the Zulu ethnic group, on Monday.

“As it is being touted that xenophobia will give South Africans more jobs, I dare say, it is fallacy,” he said.

“Xenophobia will make investment in South Africa more difficult, which will lead to lack of job creation and loss of existing jobs.”

Obasanjo blamed the South African police for very little while the attacks on African migrants took place.

“This was experienced in South Africa in recent times and it shows either incompetence or collusion on the part of the police,” he said.

“We believe that Africans living in any other part of Africa must be treated as brothers and friends.

“If they commit any crime, they should be treated like citizens of that country will be treated when they commit crime which will mean applying judicial process.”

Obasanjo also said the evacuation of Nigerians from South Africa would not solve the problem.

“Repatriation of Nigerians from South- Africa is obviously not a permanent solution. At best, it is palliative because the hurt will still remain for some time and revenge is also not the desirable solution,” he said.

“Mutual understanding and acknowledgement of what needs to be done on all sides are imperative and getting down to doing them is the solution that will serve Nigeria and South Africa and indeed Africa, particularly in this era of Africa Continental Free Trade Area opportunities.”

“In the final analysis, if South- Africa fails to initiate appropriate and satisfactory steps to deal with the issues to pacify affected victims and work for reconciliation, the countries concerned should come together to table appropriate motions at the African Union level first and consider other measures if the situation is allowed to continue,” he said.

“What has helped most developed countries in the world is openness and receiving migrants with open hands and open minds.

“In any case, all of us in the world are migrants, no matter where we live, depending only on how far back you want to go.”