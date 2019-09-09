Xenophobia: Yvonne Chaka Chaka Reveals Her Daughter’s Shop Was Looted

Iconic South African singer and songwriter, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, has reacted to the ongoing xenophobic attacks in her country.

According to her, those who were protesting in the country ‘all in the name of foreigners must leave SA,’ looted her daughter’s shop.

In her words; ‘I am dumbfounded, confused, frustrated and I’ve lost faith. People protesting broke into my daughter’s shop and looted. All in the name of foreigners must leave SA’.

“No man is an island, my fellow brothers and sisters, we all need each other. Too much lawlessness. Mr President do something. Mr Cele do something. Girls are dying Children are dying women are dying. On the other hand we are fighting our African brothers What is this world coming to. Life has become so cheap no respect for life and for one another. God have mercy.”

