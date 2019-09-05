Xenophobia: Zambian DJ Allegedly BeatenTo Pulp For Playing South African Music

by Eyitemi
Zambian DJ Hero before and After the beating
Zambian DJ Hero before and after the beating

DJ Hero, a popular Zambian Disc Jockey, was given the beating of his life after going against orders that no one should play South African music in the country.

The directive was given following the xenophobic attack on Africans living in South Africa.

DJ Hero was playing at a club when he unconsciously slotted in a South African song and the patrons of the club immediately pounced on him.

His face gained significant weight seconds after he was mercilessly beaten.

