Xenophobia: Zambian Students Attack South African Embassy

by Temitope Alabi
A new report has confirmed that some Zambian students have attacked the South African embassy in the country.

The students, after destroying businesses owned by South Africans in the country, went on to attack the South African embassy in Lusaka, Zambia’s capital.

Despite having been addressed by the Zambian general Police Inspector Kakoma Kanganja and his team, the angry students went on to attack the embassy, burning down its signpost.

There has been unrest in many African countries after news surfaced that South Africans attacked foreigners, majorly Nigerians in their country, a few days ago.

