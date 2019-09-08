Over 5000 Jobs Lost Anti-Xenophobia Protest In Lagos — Sanwo-Olu

Babajide Sanwo-olu, the governor of Lagos state, has revealed that no fewer than 5000 jobs were lost during the xenophobic protest against South African businesses in Nigeria.

Speaking during his visit to Surulere Plaza, the governor explained further that most of the properties that were attacked were Nigerians own and not even South African.

His words:

‘’We have seen the level of destruction at both Novare Plaza and Surulere plaza.

“The first is to condemn the act that had led to this destruction in strong terms. These are just enormous destruction of property. This is extensive destruction of people’s wealth.

“Unfortunately, during my inspection of both plazas, I discovered that those affected were all indigenous stores and companies.

“Even the names that are synonymous with South Africa, I could see that there were over 150 staffs that could not get to perform their duties because of the act.

‘’From the evidence shown, we realized that people also jumped in through some nearby properties within the community. All these are unimaginable.

‘’But really the lesson learnt from all these were that we all go back and check what are the social implications of what has happened and how can we learn from it.’’

‘’When people come into a store overnight to loot the goods, it is an act that must be condemned. With the act now, over 5000 people are out of job. These are places that Nigerians were the major ones affected.’’