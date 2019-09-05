Xenophobic Attacks: Air Peace To Evacuate Nigerians From South Africa For Free

Mr. Ferdinard Nwonye, ministry of foreign Affairs spokesman has announced that the owner of Air Peace Airlines, Chief Allen Onyema, has volunteered to send an aircraft to South Africa to evacuate Nigerians as a result of xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals.

He added that the aircraft would be free of charge.

“The ministry wishes to inform the general public that following the recent unfortunate xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals, including Nigerians in South Africa, the proprietor of Air Peace Airlines, Chief Allen Onyema, has volunteered to send an aircraft free of charge.”