Xenophobic: MTN Mast Burnt Down In Abuja (VIDEO)

by Eyitemi
Nigerians are not slowing down in their quest to get their revenge on South Africans after the xenophobic attack on Nigerians living in South Africa.

It is in this light that some angry youths launched an attack on MTN mast in Lugbe, area of Abuja, and razed down the equipment.

The police who were on ground were unable to disperse the angry Nigerians from carrying out the attack on the equipment.

MTN is owned by a South African company and operates across Nigeria.

Watch the video below:

#MTN mast, billboard burnt in #Lugbe, #Abuja

