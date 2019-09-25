YBNL Boss Olamide Releases Official Visuals To ‘Pawon’

by Amaka

Popular Nigeria rapper and YBNL boss, Olamide has finally released the visuals to his fourth official single for the year, Pawon.

Olamide
Popular indigenous tapper, Olamide

The song which was produced by CrackerMallo comes after the successful release of his previous single, ‘Oil & Gas’, directed by  TG Omori.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer got blasted by his fans for promoting the song with videos of unclad ladies dancing and shaking their bare bum.

The award-winning Hip-Hop artiste had introduced a cover challenge, tagged #PawonChallenge via his Instagram page for his latest single which when translated, it means ‘Kill Them’.

Watch the video below:

0

