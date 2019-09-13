Guys Who Have Sex With Missionary Style Are Twerking: Ycee

Popular singer, Ycee, is currently trending on social media after sharing that guys who have sex with missionary position are actually twerking.
Nigerians have quickly taken to their Twitter handle to react to the comment.
What he tweeted below:
Don’t know who needs to hear this but … my guys, when you’re banging in the missionary position
You’re actually twerking
— ZAHEER! (@iam_YCee) September 12, 2019
What Nigerians are saying:
Tf!!! Lmao i can breathe 😂
— SIRFRESH SEMI🌿💨 (@Sirfreshsemi) September 12, 2019
“Hello baby girl , let me twerk on you” lol
— BIG FRENCH (@Tkennethchinedu) September 12, 2019
Zaheer who hacked you? pic.twitter.com/F3S6KgzDGI
— DANNY WALTER 👑 (@Cutewalterr) September 12, 2019
Accurate as fuck!!
— Omo Akin🦁 (@leroikingin) September 12, 2019