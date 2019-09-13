Guys Who Have Sex With Missionary Style Are Twerking: Ycee

by Valerie Oke
Ycee
Ycee

Popular singer, Ycee, is currently trending on social media after sharing that guys who have sex with missionary position are actually twerking.

Nigerians have quickly taken to their Twitter handle to react to the comment.

What he tweeted below:

What Nigerians are saying:

Tags from the story
ycee
0

You may also like

APC suspends six of its members over gross misconduct

Portugal beat Mexico 2-1 to claim bronze in Confederation Cup

Suspect confesses to why he bought 3 human heart for N10,000

Tinubu calls Obasanjo a busy body, tells him to mind his business

Gunmen Trail Blind Man to His House, Kill Him in the Presence of His Family in Maiduguri

FG set to implement to reduction in physical movement of dollars

Three Lucky People Win A Trip To Egypt With Ikpeba In The TECNO Guess Champion Campaign

Rivers State; 3000 cultists return ammunitions

52 year-old- Ritualist kills his 82 year old mother in Anambra

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *