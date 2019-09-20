Yoruba Actor Yomi Fabiyi Reacts To Liz Anjorin, Toyin Abraham’s Rift

Yoruba actor, Yomi Fabiyi has joined and shared a thought into the current war between Nollywood actresses, Liz Anjorin and Toyin Abraham.

The actresses who have been at each other’s throats on social media seem to not be backing out and Yomi Fabiyi has just appealed to Liz Anjorin to ‘cease fire’.

“Dear Liz Anjorin, I want to humbly appeal to you to cease fire and find a means to officially channel your grievances to the leaders in our industry. I have no right to rubbish your plights or condemn your approach entirely, I don’t know where your shoe hurts’.

“Just for the sake of the industry, peace and posterity, find alternate means of registering your displeasure(s), since it is obvious something is hurting you and if not carefully done, the narratives may twist against you and your standpoint.

“The President, Mr Latin and his executives have listening ears and I am optimistic will ensure your plights are listened and attended to no matter whose ox is gored, please trust them on this. None of us is bigger than the industry. Do not join any in thinking otherwise.

“Allowing the public and the fans be the judge in cases they have no clear understanding of or even the true personalities of most of us is unfair and unkind on them. We must conduct ourselves that we do not indulge or hoodwink the innocent followers into becoming agents of criminality in our names, that is not fanship, control your fans. Every sane person in a society will not accept that from anybody. You cannot exonerate yourself when the effect is full-blown. Anybody can be the victim, even the fans, be guided.

“However, I am in no position to judge or condemn you on this matter, but whatever you do, please leave room for reconciliation and peace, at least to the best of your ability before God and before man.

“You already apologized to your folks yesterday, that is lovely and mature. Hopefully, appropriate corrections and steps are taken to guarantee peace on and offline in this industry. Any overstretched negativity from any of us, the major casualty is the INDUSTRY, think twice dear.

“I wish you well in your endeavours and send to my regards to your daughter.

“Thanks for reading mate.

“NB: Apologies for making this public, some things are better done this way. No malice is intended. I care for you and every of our colleagues. LET US FIND PEACE AND IN THE RIGHT WAY.”

