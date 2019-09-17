‘You Are A Bastard’ – Lizzy Anjorin Attacks Toyin Abraham Again

Well, it looks like the fight between Lizzy Anjorin and Toyin Abraham is going ni where anytime soon.

Lizzy has again addressed her issue with Toyin, calling her a bastard and a liar.

Issues started after Lizzy claimed Toyin has so many accounts on IG which she uses to troll her colleagues, adding that Toyin is the owner if a blog that reported that she was held for drug trafficking in Saudi Arabia.

Lizzy in her new video slammed Toyin, saying they are not on the same level as Toyin does not even have a car of her own, or own a house. Lizzy also added that the actress lied about birthing her child in London.

