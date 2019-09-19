‘You Are A Liar, You Gave Birth In A Traditional Birthing Center’ – Lizzy Anjorin Fires At Toyin Abraham

by Temitope Alabi
Lizzy Anjorin and Toyin Abraham
The fight between Lizzy Anjorin and Toyin Abraham seems to be getting hotter by the day.

Recall, Toyin shared a video proving she did gave birth in a hospital, as against Lizzy’s claims that she gave birth in a traditional birthing centre.

Read Also: Lizzy Anjorin Spills Toyin Abraham’s Dirty Secret, Says She Is Broke, Gave Birth In A Traditional Home

Reacting to the video, Lizzy claims Toyin and her team simply staged-managed the video and that she (Lizzy) stands on her words that Toyin did not birth her child in a hospital.

Watch the video below;

