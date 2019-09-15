‘You Are A Lying Bastard’ – Lizzy Anjorin Slams Toyin Aimakhu

Nigerian actress Lizzy Anjorin has taken to her IG page to call out fellow actress, Toyin Aimakhu.

According to Lizzy, Toyin has many social media accounts which she uses to troll her colleagues, adding that all the accounts claiming to be her fans, all are on private with no posts.

She went on to say Toyin needs to desist from such as no one has the time to be commenting on posts with the many problems in their lives.