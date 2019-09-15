‘You Are A Lying Bastard’ – Lizzy Anjorin Slams Toyin Aimakhu

by Temitope Alabi
Nigerian actress Lizzy Anjorin has taken to her IG page to call out fellow actress, Toyin Aimakhu.

According to Lizzy, Toyin has many social media accounts which she uses to troll her colleagues, adding that all the accounts claiming to be her fans, all are on private with no posts.

She went on to say Toyin needs to desist from such as no one has the time to be commenting on posts with the many problems in their lives.

Musa hold my cloth …Na jeje I dey hustle do my business … . Sugbon evil is part of life and fighting is part of winning evil .. . . Who remember that actor attached to ?? That was deported from America?? . . Who remember the cross….That was deported from London?? . . Haaaaa… mi o mon nkankan ..until gistlover comment section was flooded with so much jubilation from them ke?? Egbami ke ?? . Weekend oloyin re oo 🤣😂😂😂 . To much question will force me to release evidence fa..na wisdom they help me keep some facts …that was why I dey work so hard like machine because things about life is bigger than life gangan . You need to stay more calm for evidence before you get blocked ..if I block you before you see evidence ..e go pain you , because you need to know HUMAN

