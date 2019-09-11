‘You Are A Man With Disability’ – Oyemykke Drags Etinosa Silly

by Temitope Alabi
Etinosa, Oyemykke
Etinosa, Oyemykke

Well, it does not look like the war between Oyemykke and Etinosa will be coming to an end anytime soon.

Following their harsh exchange of words with Etinosa slamming the IG motivational speaker and saying he spits on people who do not agree with him, Oyemykke has finally responded.

Read Also: ‘Stop Spitting On People’ – Etinosa Fires Back At Oyemykke

Oyemykke has now responded calling Etinosa a man with a disability.

Read his long-deleted post below;

HOW WOULD YOUR TITIESS LOOK LIKE MINES & YOU GO OUT ON INSTA LIVE TO SHOW THE DISABLED SHIT OFF THEN LIE ABOUT BEING STUPID DRUNK?  ETI OSA YOU ARE A MAN WITH A DISABILITY  YOU WEAR TEENAGE BRAS EVEN AT 29 DEGRADED MC GALAXY 50k WHUREEEE

Oyemykke post
Oyemykke post
Tags from the story
Etinosa Idemudia, Oyemykke
0

You may also like

Secret gold mining in Zamfara while we share Niger Delta oil is bad - Moghalu

Why I ran for president – Moghalu gives the most brilliant reason

Mother sells her baby for N250,000

Ministers organise special prayers for President Muhamadu Buhari

See Why Evans brother-in-law was awarded N2m by court against Nigerian Police

FG abandons Lagos-Ibadan Expressway project

Eme

Just In: Imo Governor-Elect Bans Issuance of C of O

NLC dares Nasir El-Rufai to disrupt teacher’s peaceful protest

Police arrests 33 year-old woman for duping her facebook lover of N5million

50 Nigerians Arrested For ‘Yahoo Yahoo, Robbery in Ghana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *