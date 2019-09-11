‘You Are A Man With Disability’ – Oyemykke Drags Etinosa Silly

Well, it does not look like the war between Oyemykke and Etinosa will be coming to an end anytime soon.

Following their harsh exchange of words with Etinosa slamming the IG motivational speaker and saying he spits on people who do not agree with him, Oyemykke has finally responded.

Read Also: ‘Stop Spitting On People’ – Etinosa Fires Back At Oyemykke

Oyemykke has now responded calling Etinosa a man with a disability.

Read his long-deleted post below;