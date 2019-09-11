‘You Are A White Woman’s Errand Boy In London’ – Etinosa Slams Oyemykke

The fight between Oyemykke and Etinosa does not look like it will be ending soon.

The celebrities have been on each other’s throat since yesterday after Etinosa took to her IG page to state that she could never date Oyemykke as he spits on people who do not agree with him.

Read Also: ‘You Are An Apologetic Nudist’ – Oyemykke Fires Back At Etinosa

After many hours of back and forth, Etinosa has again slammed Oyemykke saying;

Good morning oo Oyemyke has replied me. I just read it and all I could notice was, even when he’s typing he’s still shouting. I can see he’s looking for a platform to desperately blow I will not post him here. The jobless empty EGBEDIN who is house boy to a white woman in London for Green card has to pay me for advert. OZUOR