'You Are An Apologetic Nudist' – Oyemykke Fires Back At Etinosa

by Temitope Alabi
Oyemykke has finally reacted to actress Etinosa’s diss which saw the latter saying she would never date him as he shouts too much.

Not mincing words, Oyemykke described Etinosa as an ‘apologetic nudist’ then went on to warn her against coming for him else everywhere will be hot for days.

He wrote

“”So I was going through the comments on an advert I did & as I scrolled through laughing, I found this apologetic Nudist talking ILL about me. i don’t know her, I’ve never met her & would gladly not talk to her talk less of date someone THAT LOW for attention. Why are you imagining dating me in the first place ?? I don like your photo before ? Are we friends ? If I start now , you people will say Oyemykke likes wahala, I never reach my Arsenal in over a year o.

if this babe TRY ME, everywhere go Hot for 3 DAYS”

