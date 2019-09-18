‘You Are An Ingrate’ – Fani-Kayode Blasts Yemi Osinbajo

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has described Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as an ingrate over the sack of former National Intelligence Agency (NIA) boss, Ayo Oke.

The former minister expressed that despite he effort of the former DG of NIA, Ayo Oke in taking care of the VP, he betrayed him.

HHe expressed that now that the former DG of NIA is no longer in office, he VP is now being relegated in the administration.

See his tweets below:

Amb. Ayo Oke, the fmr. DG NIA, took care of you. He paid your bills and protected you. He kept all your dirty little secrets.He gave you wise counsel and comforted you even when you shed tears and said you couldn't take it anymore.All this yet you sold him down the river…(1/3) — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) September 18, 2019

…Your fingers have finally been caught in the cookey bar and your benefactors and detractors have begun their work. They have demoted you, humiliated you, used you and dumped you. By the time they finish with you you will wish that you had never been born… (2/3). — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) September 18, 2019