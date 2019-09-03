You Are Not Even Happy I Hit Your Ass — Sexual Harasser Tells Victim (VIDEO)

by Eyitemi
Viral video of men sexually harassing a woman on bike
File photo of men sexually harassing a woman on bike

A new video is currently trending on the internet where a sexual harasser was heard mocking the victim that she should be happy that he even touched her ass.

The incident was said to have happened in a wine shop between a middle-aged man and a young lady who called out the man for sexual harassment.

To the dismay of onlookers, rather than apologize, the man mocked the lady by telling her that she is not even happy that he touched her ass before going on to call the lady a ”pig.”

Watch the video below:

