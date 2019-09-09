You Are Nothing But Filth – Fani-Kayode Blasts Former South African President, Thabo Mbeki

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode (FFK) has taken to his Instagram page to blast the former president of South Africa, Thabo Mbeki over his comment on the xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals.
The former president had described the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians as an attack on the criminals while the legitimate ones are unhurt.
Reacting to this statement, Fani-Kayode wasted no time in raining abuses on the Mbeki, as he expressed regret in liberating South Africa from apartheid rule.
See his tweet below:
"Attacks in South Africa are not targetted at legitimate Nigerians but against Nigerian criminals"- Thabo Mbeki.
You are nothing but filth. Foul and vile in all your ways. My old friend Oppenheimer, a white South African, was right when he said we would regret liberating you!
— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) September 9, 2019