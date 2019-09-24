You Can Keep Your Damned, Accursed 2023 Presidency In The North: Fani-Kayode Fumes

Femi Fani Kayode, a former minister for aviation, has said that the North can keep their ”accursed and damned 2023 presidency but should just let the South break free.

Speaking via his Twitter handle, he added that the South just wants to be free from the North and nothing more.

His words:

“There is nothing wrong if the Presidency remains in the north in 2023”-Ango Abdullahi. You can keep your accursed and damned Presidency: just let us go! We want to be rid of you. We want to be free of you. We want to leave you. We want to cut off from you. JUST LET US GO!

See what he tweeted below: