‘You Can Not Cage Sowore’s Ideas’ – Oby Ezekwesili

by Temitope Alabi
Obaigeli Ezekwesili
Former Nigeria’s Minister of Education, Dr Obaigeli Ezekwesili

Oby Ezekwesili has reacted to the recent charges levelled against Omoyele Sowore.

In her outburst, Oby slammed President Buhari, describing Omoyele Sowore’s detention as unconstitutional.

Sowore, the convener of the #RevolutionNow, was charged with treason and insulting President Buhari.

Tweeting further, Oby described the current administration as one that is very intolerant of criticism.

The former education minister added that the Federal Government can not cage Sowore’s ideas.

Read her tweets below;

Oby's tweets
Oby’s tweets

