You Have No Agenda For UNGA, PDP Tells Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said President Muhammadu Buhari will return empty from the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) because he has gone there without a plan.

In a statement on Sunday, Kola Ologbodiyan, the national publicity secretary of the opposition party said it is lamentable that Buhari will approach the general assembly “without a clear-cut national agenda”.

He said: “Is it not lamentable that, while other leaders are heading to the meeting with well-articulated national proposals that will boost their nations’ competitiveness on international engagements, the Buhari Presidency is going empty, with zero capacity to engage —a clear signal that it will equally return empty?” he said.

“The sad effect of such leadership failure is worsened by the acceptability issues trailing the rigging of the February presidential election, for which the Buhari Presidency is largely lacking in confidence and poise to vigorously engage other world leaders on issues.”

Ologbodiyan said while Nana Akufo-Ado, president of Ghana, was able to sign a deal with Toyota, automobile giant, during the 7th Tokyo International Conference, Buhari returned to the country with no deal.

“The PDP painfully recalls how, earlier this month, President Buhari returned empty from the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development, at the same time his Ghanaian counterpart, Nana Akufo-Ado, sealed a deal with automobile giant, Toyota, to establish a Toyota and Suzuki manufacturing plant in Ghana,” he said.

“Nevertheless, since Mr. President is appearing before the UNGA, the PDP tasks him to use the opportunity to address world leaders on the reports by the European Union, African Union and other international bodies, detailing heavy manipulations and outright rigging of the 2019 general elections to favour him and his party.”