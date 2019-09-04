‘You Lack Sense’ – Nigerians Attack Toke Makinwa Again

Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa has again come under heavy attack after she took to her Twitter page to mock Nigerians.

Toke, who just yesterday was dragged for supporting South Africans, following the xenophobic attack on Nigerians in their country, was severely dragged again today.

She tweeted this today;

One week they love you, the next week they hate you. No biggie, just make sure on both occasions and more you get paid. Stay in your struggle

Nigerians have taken to her comment section to let her know just how upset they are.

Read some of the comments below;

They don’t hate you. The lack of sense is what they hate.

— ThatNaijaYarn (@Thatnaijayarn) September 4, 2019

For this kind of people, it’s all about money. Nothing like propagating good value system.

Friends, when you meet people like this, please RUN.

Sigh

— Kolawole Ajayi (@kolawole1788) September 4, 2019

Now the black 🇳🇬 spirit in you is speaking. I thought the bleaching cream also changed the black spirit in u

— 👑 J (@Jerry99229638) September 4, 2019

Everything is always about money, that’s why you lack substance.

— Calvinist (@MykeSuave) September 4, 2019

Only Alhaji loves you dear ,don’t worry he is not about to stop paying 😁

— Zaddy Yo!!! (@zadde_yo) September 4, 2019

This one has bleached all her sense away.

— Raymond (@IamTheIroko) September 4, 2019

Stay in your bubble….until it bursts.

— rae. (@raethelefty) September 4, 2019

One week you have sense, the next week you don’t. No biggie, just make sure on both occasions and more you always have sense. Stay sense filled.

— Oluw’emeka Charles ® (@GospelChux) September 4, 2019

Toke just apologize and move on…. Leave all this aspire to perspire wahala

— Soala Iwari Brown (@ijawroyalty) September 4, 2019