You Need A Diploma In Meteorology: Shehu Sani Tells Osinbajo

by Verity
Former Nigerian lawmaker, Shehu Sani has advised vice president Yemi Osinbajo to add a diploma in Meteorology to his certificates.

Shehu Sani, the senator who represented Kaduna Central at the Senate in the 8th National Assembly said this on Twitter.

Although, the outspoken ex-lawmaker did not mention the name of the vice president, it could, however, be deduced that he was talking about Osinbajo.

During the week, there were reports that the cabals in President Muhammadu Buhari’s government are planning to deal with the VP, following some key decisions he took when he was acting president.

There were speculations that the VP’s power had been whittled down and he had become irrelevant in Buhari’s government.

This may be the reason Sani advised Osinabajo to add the diploma in meteorology(the study of weather) even though he is an accomplished law professor because he would be needing it.

His words: My Dear Brother, you are an accomplished Professor in Law, but you need a diploma in Meteorology.

