You Need To Have Sex With Your Wife At Least 12-15 Times A Week: Joro Olumofin

by Valerie Oke
Joro Olumofin
Relationship counsellor, Joro Olumofin

Popular Nigerian relationship expert, Joro Olumofin, has adviced men to have sex with their wives at least 12-15 times a week so that they won’t have time to occupy other women.

He added that a lot of women are suffering from sexual malnutrition in their homes and when she requests for it, her man either sees her as a hoe or she is pulverizing him.

Read Also: 20 reasons why you should break up with your Girlfriend.; Love Doctor, Joro Olumofin

He concluded by saying any man who can’t do this shouldn’t be in a relationship.

Tags from the story
Joro Olumofin
0

You may also like

Ukrainian Lawmakers or Lawbreakers? Throw Punches in Parliament (Photo)

#2019Debate: ‘You are a coward’ – Fani-Kayode attacks Buhari for boycotting the presidential debate

2019 Presidential Election: Nigeria woman declares open her intention to run for president ( Read her manifesto )

Kenya presidential candidate, Raila Odinga pulls out of Presidential re-run

Manchester United top the Premier League season

Private car owner plunges into River in Benin Road

Couple Arrested for Selling their Baby for N400k Hours After birth in Imo state

Couple Arrested for Selling their Baby for N400k Hours After birth in Imo state

ASUU Leader: We Won’t Stop Strike Till We Discuss Jonathan’s New Offer

ASUU Leader: We Won’t Stop Strike Till We Discuss Jonathan’s New Offer

President Buhari reacts as APC National Assembly members decamp to PDP, ADC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *