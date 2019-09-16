You Need To Have Sex With Your Wife At Least 12-15 Times A Week: Joro Olumofin

Popular Nigerian relationship expert, Joro Olumofin, has adviced men to have sex with their wives at least 12-15 times a week so that they won’t have time to occupy other women.

He added that a lot of women are suffering from sexual malnutrition in their homes and when she requests for it, her man either sees her as a hoe or she is pulverizing him.

Read Also: 20 reasons why you should break up with your Girlfriend.; Love Doctor, Joro Olumofin

He concluded by saying any man who can’t do this shouldn’t be in a relationship.