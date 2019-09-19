‘You Should Be Happy You Have Me In Your Country’ – Toyin Lawani Tells Nigerians

Serial entrepreneur Toyin Lawani has taken to Instagram to slam all her online haters following the many years of hatred spewed on her.

Lawani started off her rant by telling her followers that “kids are off-limits” and they have no right to comment about her kids.

She then went on to say people should be grateful for someone like her.

“You should be happy that you have such creative like me in your f****** country and that’s the truth. Your government is not working. Nothing is working. How many of you can successfully run an empire for years.”

Watch the video below.