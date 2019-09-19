You Sold Your Soul — Fani-Kayode Blasts Yemi Osinbajo

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has launched another scathing attack on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, few hours after describing him as an ingrate.

The vice president has been on the receiving end of criticisms, following the constitution of an economic advisory council led by Professor Salami, which many described as a means to relegate the vice president.

The former minister urged the vice president to resign within six months in order to avoid further relegation in the administration.

He tweeted: