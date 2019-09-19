You Sold Your Soul — Fani-Kayode Blasts Yemi Osinbajo

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has launched another scathing attack on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, few hours after describing him as an ingrate.

Femi Fani kayode
Femi Fani Kayode

The vice president has been on the receiving end of criticisms, following the constitution of an economic advisory council led by Professor Salami, which many described as a means to relegate the vice president.

Also Read: ‘You Are An Ingrate’ – Fani-Kayode Blasts Yemi Osinbajo

The former minister urged the vice president to resign within six months in order to avoid further relegation in the administration.

He tweeted:

Tags from the story
Doyin Salami, Economic Advisory Council, femi fani kayode, Yemi Osinbajo
0

You may also like

Herdsmen rape woman in Delta State

Governor Obiano speaks on his Electoral Victory

Former England footballer hospitalized after rats ate his feet in South Africa

Checkout The Top 10 Deepest Oceans And Seas In The World (Photos)

Transcorp Suspend Plans To Build N320bn Power Plant Due To Scarcity Of Gas

IDPs

NGO calls for more support towards IGP

Senator Albishir is Dead

Misau Saga: IGP, Ibrahim Idris arrives before Senate panel

Adebayo Shittu drags the ruling APC to court for disqualifying him on account over NYSC certificate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *