You Will Still Be Living In Huts If Not For Foreigners: Fani-Kayode Tells South Africans

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has continued his history lessons to South Africans on the impacts of foreigners in their country in the face of the latest xenophobic attacks.

Fani-Kayode
Femi Fani-Kayode

The former minister of education has continuously dished out history lessons to South Africans following the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other African Nationals in South Africa.

Following the comments by the deputy minister of police affairs in South Africans that they cannot surrender their country to foreigners, the former minister opined that without the efforts of foreigners in South Africa, South Africans would still be living in huts and swinging trees.

See his tweet below:

