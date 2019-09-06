You Will Still Be Living In Huts If Not For Foreigners: Fani-Kayode Tells South Africans

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has continued his history lessons to South Africans on the impacts of foreigners in their country in the face of the latest xenophobic attacks.

The former minister of education has continuously dished out history lessons to South Africans following the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other African Nationals in South Africa.

Also Read: Xenophobia: Jim Ovia Withdraws From WEF In South Africa

Following the comments by the deputy minister of police affairs in South Africans that they cannot surrender their country to foreigners, the former minister opined that without the efforts of foreigners in South Africa, South Africans would still be living in huts and swinging trees.

See his tweet below: