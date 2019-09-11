Young Nigerian Singer Robbed In Lagos; Forced To Drink Sniper

by Temitope Alabi
Superior Emmanuel
Superior Emmanuel

A young Nigerian singer, known as ‘Superior Emmanuel’ has been murdered by some armed robbers.

According to veteran musician African China, who announced his death, the singer was first robbed by the men before he was murdered.

Read Also: Shocking: Child Dies After Mother Tried Killing Lice On His Hair With Sniper

African China wrote; ‘Superior Emma was attacked by robber’s on third mainland bridge, they robbed him, took his money, phones, forced him to drink the poisonous sniper and threw him inside the third mainland lagoon’.

African China went on to reveal that Emmanuel managed to swim ashore but was again robbed of his clothes and shoes by fishermen. ‘It was one gala seller that had pity on him, gave him clothes and rushed him to a hospital where he explained what happened to him but he died shortly afterwards’ he added.

Comedian, Oyinbo Princess also confirmed the news saying;

I can’t believe it, my heart is aching and heavy… Why? My boy @superioremma lost his life at the hands of armed robbers. If robbing him, taking his money and phones wasn’t enough, they continued to enforce him to drink Sniper.

My God oooo, what is the world coming to?????? I’m lost for words, I am in shock. My persin, my gee, my day one. As you looked out for me na so the angels will now look out for you. RIP to a dear brother. My Nigerian people deserve to be safe and protected. The Government MUST stand up and do something. Enough is enough!!!

May his soul rest in perfect peace!

Tags from the story
African China, Oyinbo Princess, sniper, Superior Emmanuel
0

You may also like

Another Missing Christian Teenage Girl Allegedly Spotted At Sultan Of Sokoto’s Palace

Boko Haram: Army Imposes Curfew On Maiduguri

Tinubu Slams Kachikwu Over ‘Magic Wand’ Comment, Says Fuel Scarcity Is No Joking Matter

Why NLC Can’t Tackle Corruption – Ajaero

At Least 56, 000 People are Living With HIV/AIDS in Cross River State – SACA

Fraudsters Have Cloned My Phone Number – Fashola

Atlantic City Project Has Reduced Problem Of Ocean Surge, Says Fashola

Why I Might Donate My House In The Village Before I Die – Jonathan

NBA Condemns Categorization Of The Judiciary As Being Corrupt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *