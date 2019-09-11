Young Nigerian Singer Robbed In Lagos; Forced To Drink Sniper

A young Nigerian singer, known as ‘Superior Emmanuel’ has been murdered by some armed robbers.

According to veteran musician African China, who announced his death, the singer was first robbed by the men before he was murdered.

Read Also: Shocking: Child Dies After Mother Tried Killing Lice On His Hair With Sniper

African China wrote; ‘Superior Emma was attacked by robber’s on third mainland bridge, they robbed him, took his money, phones, forced him to drink the poisonous sniper and threw him inside the third mainland lagoon’.

African China went on to reveal that Emmanuel managed to swim ashore but was again robbed of his clothes and shoes by fishermen. ‘It was one gala seller that had pity on him, gave him clothes and rushed him to a hospital where he explained what happened to him but he died shortly afterwards’ he added.

Comedian, Oyinbo Princess also confirmed the news saying;

I can’t believe it, my heart is aching and heavy… Why? My boy @superioremma lost his life at the hands of armed robbers. If robbing him, taking his money and phones wasn’t enough, they continued to enforce him to drink Sniper.

My God oooo, what is the world coming to?????? I’m lost for words, I am in shock. My persin, my gee, my day one. As you looked out for me na so the angels will now look out for you. RIP to a dear brother. My Nigerian people deserve to be safe and protected. The Government MUST stand up and do something. Enough is enough!!!

May his soul rest in perfect peace!