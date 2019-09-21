Your Ego Wouldn’t Let Me Tell You How Much I Miss You: Tonto Dikeh Tells Bae

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has sent out an erotic message to her bae by sharing how much she misses him and would love to have sex with him right now.

Speaking in an Instagram post, the screen diva added that she loves the bae but his ego wouldn’t let her tell him how she currently feels right now.

She recently accused her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, of being a 40 seconds man in bed.

See her post below: