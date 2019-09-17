‘Your Father Denied You Before He Died’ – Lizzy Anjorin Slams Toyin Abraham

by Temitope Alabi
Lizzy Anjorin and Toyin Abraham
Popular Nollywood actresses, Lizzy Anjorin and Toyin Abraham

Lizzy Anjorin is not in the least ready to let Toyin Abraham be as she has again taken to social media to drag the actress saying Toyin’s late father, Pastor B.E. Aimakhu denied her before he died.

Lizzy went on to call Toyin a mere babymama and went on to mock the actress for saying she will sue her.

Read ALso: Lizzy Anjorin Spills Toyin Abraham’s Dirty Secret, Says She Is Broke, Gave Birth In A Traditional Home

On what really happened in Saudi Arabia, Lizzy said she was taken to a different spot because her passport revealed she is an actress.

The actress went on to reveal that a Saudi immigration official informed her that some Nigerians send in petitions against their compatriots, accusing them of peddling drugs and other offences.

Here is the video below;

