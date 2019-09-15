Your Husband Is The Chief Of Recharge Card Givers’ – Reno Omokri Shades Dolapo Osinbajo

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular social media activist, Reno Omokri has launched a stinging verbal attack on Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo as he describes the VP as the head of “recharge card givers” in Nigeria.

Omokri and Osinbajo
Omokri and Osinbajo

Wife of the vice president, Dolapo Osinbajo while addressing youths at an event advised them not to be bought by mere recharge card as they are royalty.

Also Read: Osinbajo Should Visit South Africa After Mugabe’s Burial: Reno Omokri

Reacting to this advice, the popular critic of this administration described the social welfare scheme “Tradermoni” spearheaded by the vice president as a “recharge card sharing venture.”

See his tweet below:

Tags from the story
Dolapo Osinbajo, Reno Omokri, TraderMoni, Yemi Osinbajo
0

You may also like

Retirees protest against non-payment release of pensions

Judge orders medical examination of suspects’ wounds allegedly sustained via police torture and gunshot

I am richer than Dangote – Oluwo of Iwo land declares

Tuface Denies Being Arrested By DSS

BREAKING NEWS: Akpabio Reports At EFCC Office Again Over Alleged Multi-Billion Naira Fraud

Igbo woman holds her traditional marriage with white groom in Italy

Nigeria And Generations Unborn Have No Future Under PDP – Bukar Ibrahim

Soldier brutalise Civilian yet again in Lagos

Remember Me In Your Prayers; They May Come After My Life – Amaechi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *