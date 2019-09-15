Your Husband Is The Chief Of Recharge Card Givers’ – Reno Omokri Shades Dolapo Osinbajo

Popular social media activist, Reno Omokri has launched a stinging verbal attack on Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo as he describes the VP as the head of “recharge card givers” in Nigeria.

Wife of the vice president, Dolapo Osinbajo while addressing youths at an event advised them not to be bought by mere recharge card as they are royalty.

Reacting to this advice, the popular critic of this administration described the social welfare scheme “Tradermoni” spearheaded by the vice president as a “recharge card sharing venture.”

