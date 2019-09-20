“Your SouI Is As Dark As Your Knuckles” – Diane Tells Tacha During Heated Argument (Video)

by Amaka

There was an heated argument between Big Brother Naija housemates, Tacha and Diane over the Ultimate Veto power box which got missing.

Big Brother Naija housemates
Big Brother Naija housemates

Diane had given Elozonam the red box to look after but he left it behind at the arena which was already locked.

Angered by this, Mercy got into a fight with Elozonam while Tacha began attacking Diane which ended up with the latter allegedly hitting the former on the eye.

Tacha began raining insults on Diane, saying she shouldn’t have taken drinks if she can’t handle herself.

Diane was also heard telling Tacha that she has a bloody character which is the reason her soul is as dark as her burnt knuckles.

Read Also: In Cowgirl Position, Mercy, Ike Moan In Bed During Foreplay (Video)

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Diane, Elozonam, mercy, Tacha
0

You may also like

Khloe Kardashian Is Finally Letting Loose And Enjoying Her Pregnancy Cravings

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde Sends Touching Birthday Message To Her Hubby

New CNN Report On Nollywood Selects Omotola, Ramsey Nouah, Genevieve As Industry’s Most Recognizable Faces

Oke unveils plan for Ondo, Ilaje wants ACN dep governorship office

Singer Omawumi’s traditional wedding to hold this coming weekend

“Never trade words with an inconsequential political relic smarting from irrelevance and low self-esteem” Segalink comes for Ezekwesili

Freda Francis flaunts her post-baby body 5-months after her son’s birth in beautiful new pics!

Photos from Iyanya’s surprise 31st birthday party

Genevieve Magazine Teamed up With Friends For Their 2016 Christmas Card

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *