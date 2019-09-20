“Your SouI Is As Dark As Your Knuckles” – Diane Tells Tacha During Heated Argument (Video)

There was an heated argument between Big Brother Naija housemates, Tacha and Diane over the Ultimate Veto power box which got missing.

Diane had given Elozonam the red box to look after but he left it behind at the arena which was already locked.

Angered by this, Mercy got into a fight with Elozonam while Tacha began attacking Diane which ended up with the latter allegedly hitting the former on the eye.

Tacha began raining insults on Diane, saying she shouldn’t have taken drinks if she can’t handle herself.

Diane was also heard telling Tacha that she has a bloody character which is the reason her soul is as dark as her burnt knuckles.

Watch the video below:

Damn Diane nearly beat Tacha up oh…But we didn't get to see that slap..#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/ILtor1s1eH — #BBNaija PepperDem (@bbnaijafans_) September 19, 2019