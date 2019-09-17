Your Tongue Will Not Taste This ”Pure Bliss” Vagina: Mercy Replies Ike

2019 Big Brother Nigeria show was thrown into a frenzy on Monday when one of the housemates, Ike, told his love interest, Mercy, that there is no escaping for her till his tongue tastes her pussy.

Reacting sharply to the comment, Mercy said Ike’s wish would not come to pass because she has made a resolve not to engage in any sexual activity while she is in the house.

The reality TV star went on to describe her pussy as ”Pure bliss.”

Her words:

Your tongue won’t get close to this pure bliss pussy because it is not part of my agenda in the house.