Your Tongue Will Not Taste This ”Pure Bliss” Vagina: Mercy Replies Ike

by Valerie Oke
Mercy and Ike
Big Brother Naija, Mercy and Ike

2019 Big Brother Nigeria show was thrown into a frenzy on Monday when one of the housemates, Ike, told his love interest, Mercy, that there is no escaping for her till his tongue tastes her pussy.

Reacting sharply to the comment, Mercy said Ike’s wish would not come to pass because she has made a resolve not to engage in any sexual activity while she is in the house.

Read Also: BBNaija 2019: Last Last My Tounge Would Enter Your Vagina; Ike Whispers To Mercy(VIDEO)

The reality TV star went on to describe her pussy as ”Pure bliss.”

Her words:

Your tongue won’t get close to this pure bliss pussy because it is not part of my agenda in the house.

Tags from the story
BBNaija 201, ike, mercy
0

You may also like

OAU suspend student union president for indulging in cult activities

Nigeria’s largest online marketplace Jiji buys OLX business in 4 African countries and redirects users in Nigeria!

Two sets of twins wed in Akwa Ibom State

Naeto C Appointed Special Adviser To Imo State Governor

Here are some things that you didn’t know about Ibrahim Babaginda

Woman commits suicide after arguing with husband

Driver arraigned before court for stealing clothes worth N12 . 5m

“Leave Senator Dino Melaye alone” — Actress Maryam Charles

Young Lady Commits Suicide After Sister Caught Her Sleeping With Her Man

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *