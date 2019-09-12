Yul Edochie Reacts To Buhari’s Victory At Election Petition Tribunal

Nollywood actor turned politician, Yul Edochie, has mocked the judiciary, following its ruling that President Muhammadu Buhari is more than qualified to contest election as president, even without a secondary school certificate.

Yul Edochie, in his reaction via his Twitter handle, recounted how he had to attach his educational certificates up to university level when he contested for governor.

His words:

When I ran for Governor I had to gather all my certificates up to my University degree and attach them to my form. Now you people are telling me I don’t even need those certificates to be President??? The highest office in the country? Chai! Nigerian judiciary diaris God oo!

