Yul Edochie Replies Don Jazzy Over ‘Weak Generation’ Tweet

In an earlier report, Mavin music label boss Don Jazzy teased a question, challenging the vibrancy of Nigerians concerning politics and good governance in the country.

The music producer took to twitter where he shared his opinion.

Yul Edochie has replied about how confusing it is to properly understand why youths aren’t dominating and proving vibrant in leadership positions in African politics.

Yul Edochie shared his experience when he contested governorship position in the last guber election. He stressed that he received more support from elders rather than youths.

See His Tweet Here: