Yul Edochie Shares Bold Step He Took Before Getting Roles In Nollywood

Yul Edochie has revealed the bold step he took before he started getting roles in Nollywood movies.

Speaking via his Twitter handle, he said he got up one day and started going from producers to directors offering himself to work for free just to show his ability.

What he wrote:

In 2005, I sat at home and was begging other actors to recommend me to producers, of course, it never worked. One day I got up and started going to the producers/directors myself, offering to work for free just to show my ability. And things changed. I hope someone learns from this.

