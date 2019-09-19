Yung6ix Jailed, Released After Being Accused Of Stealing Jewellery In US

Nigerian rapper, Yung6ix was reportedly racially profiled and arrested by a Jeweler in the United States of America.

According to the rapper in a video shared online, he was arrested on accusations of jewellery theft.

Sharing the video, the father of one wrote on how he wonders if he will become another black man getting messed with by the system.

“Was wrongfully accused by kays jewellers. Spent the last few hours wondering if I was gonna be another innocent black man getting f—k by the system. I’m going to be pressing charges for racial profiling #blacklivesmatter.”