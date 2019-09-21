Yvonne Nelson Opens Up On Her Relationship With Iyanya

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson may have just caused a stir online about her alleged relationship with Nigerian singer Iyanya.

Yvonne, who was rumoured to have dated Iyanya a few years ago, had mouths wagging after she revealed she lost her virginity in 2017.

In an interactive session with fans on Twitter, Yvonne said, “Not too long ago, 2017, Valentine’s Day. ”

She also made it known that she is not in any relationship at the moment and does not know who Iyanya is after a fan asked if she would take him back.