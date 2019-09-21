Yvonne Nelson Opens Up On Her Relationship With Iyanya

by Temitope Alabi
Iyanya, Yvonne Nelson
Yvonne Nelson, Iyanya

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson may have just caused a stir online about her alleged relationship with Nigerian singer Iyanya.

Yvonne, who was rumoured to have dated Iyanya a few years ago, had mouths wagging after she revealed she lost her virginity in 2017.

Read Also: ‘I Lost My Virginity In 2017’ – Yvonne Nelson

In an interactive session with fans on Twitter, Yvonne said, “Not too long ago, 2017, Valentine’s Day. ”

She also made it known that she is not in any relationship at the moment and does not know who Iyanya is after a fan asked if she would take him back.

Yvonne Nelson
Yvonne Nelson
Tags from the story
Iyanya, yvonne nelson
0

You may also like

Don Jazzy Splurges N160m On Lekki Home

Your Baby Doesn’t Look Like Me – Former Reps Member Denies Paternity Of Actress’ Baby

“I am looking for a sister” – Wzkid says, Davido replies

Why Ghana Does Not Deserve To Celebrate Independence Day” – Actor John Dumelo

Popular Nigerian OAP, Toke Makinwa Mourns Late US Rapper, Nipsey Hussle

Teju Babyface to Wed Fiancée September 1st

Nollywood Actress, Bimbo Thomas Signs Endorsement Deal With Glo

#BBNiaja: ‘I Was Disappointed To Find Out Cee C Was Just A Fake Friend’ – BamBam

Wizkid’s Son Boluwatife Is Dapper In New Photos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *