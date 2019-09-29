Zimbabwean Man Drugged, Raped, Dumped By Roadside

A man from Bulawayo has allegedly been raped.

According to reports, the said man was allegedly drugged and dumped in a bushy area after he was raped by 2 ladies. He reportedly woke up half-naked with his manhood stained with semen.

The man is said to have boarded a Honda Fit pirate taxi that had two women from the city centre to Hillside at 8pm last week on Friday.

A source said the women reportedly gave the man a drink suspected to have been laced with a drug and not long after he drank it, he became dizzy and moments later he fell unconscious.

Read Also: Rapist Pastor Tried To Rape A Child, Says Her ‘Demons’ Caused Attack

“He woke up at 1am to realise that his trousers and underwear were lowered to knee level. As if that was not enough his manhood had semen stains and he was feeling tired as if he had sex,” said a source close to investigations.

He reported the matter at Hillside police station.

Bulawayo provincial public relations officer Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele speaking on the incident said;

“I can confirm that we are investigating a case where a man who boarded a Honda Fit pirate taxi from the city centre to eastern suburbs found himself lying half Unclad in a bushy area. The suspects are still at large.”

On the increase in cases of robberies committed by Honda Fit crews he said; “We are continuously recording crimes involving unregistered pirate taxis. We are also recording assault and rape cases. We want to urge members of the public to desist from boarding unregistered cars as some of them are involved in serious crimes.”