Zlatan Ibile Mobed After Stage Performance In Lagos (VIDEO)

by Eyitemi
Zlatan Ibile
Nigerian street hip hop artiste, Zlatan Ibile

A video has popped up on social media capturing the moment rave of the moment ‘Zlatan Ibile‘ went physical with some guys who demanded settlement from him after his performance in Allen area of Ikeja, Lagos state.

According to reports, the guys had held the singer hostage for some time and insisted that he gives them their share of his proceed from the show before the singer became angry.

Read Also: Zlatan Ibile Signs New Endorsement Deal With Coca Cola

The talented singer only recently bagged a mouth-watering deal with Coca-cola.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Zlatan Ibile
0

You may also like

VP Osinbajo’s wife, Dolapo also dressed up in Arabian attire for the premiere of ‘The Wedding Party 2’ | Photos

Comedian Basketmouth Calls Nigerians Hypocrites

Check out Charly Boy’s Lists of Prophecies For 2018

Diddy’s son Christian Combs walks the runway at Dolce & Gabbana Show during Milan Fashion Week (Photos)

Funky Mallam Opens Up, Reveals Why His Marriage Crashed

My husband wasn’t rich when I met him – Omotola Jalade Ekeinde

What Happened When We Met Tekno – Danfo Drivers

Benson Okonkwo: “It Hurts When People Call Me Gay ‘Cos I have A Girlfriend”

Wizkid’s New Artiste, Ahmed Celebrates With Family And Friends (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *