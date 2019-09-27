Zlatan Ibile Mobed After Stage Performance In Lagos (VIDEO)

A video has popped up on social media capturing the moment rave of the moment ‘Zlatan Ibile‘ went physical with some guys who demanded settlement from him after his performance in Allen area of Ikeja, Lagos state.

According to reports, the guys had held the singer hostage for some time and insisted that he gives them their share of his proceed from the show before the singer became angry.

The talented singer only recently bagged a mouth-watering deal with Coca-cola.

Watch the video below: