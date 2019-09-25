Zlatan Ibile Performs Gospel Praise Medley After His Show Rehearsal (Video)

Popular Nigerian rapper, Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, also known as Zlatan Ibile, recently performed a gospel praise medley after his show rehearsal.
The legendary Zanku dancer took to Instagram to share a video of himself dancing and singing shirtless on stage with a back-up singer.
The rave of the moment, who is widely known for his catchphrase, “Kapachumarumarichipaco”, captioned the video:
“AFTER REHEARSAL DEDEDE !! ABUJA NOVEMBER 3RD !! Central Park !! Don’t miss it”
Read Also: Dangote’s Daughter, Halima Tempted To Sing Dj Cuppy’s “Gelato” While Making Speech In New York (Video)
Watch the video below: