Zlatan Ibile Performs Gospel Praise Medley After His Show Rehearsal (Video)

by Amaka

Popular Nigerian rapper, Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, also known as Zlatan Ibile, recently performed a gospel praise medley after his show rehearsal.

Zlatan Ibile and a band member
Nigerian indigenous rapper, Zlatan Ibile and a band member

The legendary Zanku dancer took to Instagram to share a video of himself dancing and singing shirtless on stage with a back-up singer.

The rave of the moment, who is widely known for his catchphrase, “Kapachumarumarichipaco”, captioned the video:

“AFTER REHEARSAL DEDEDE !! ABUJA NOVEMBER 3RD !! Central Park !! Don’t miss it”

Read Also: Dangote’s Daughter, Halima Tempted To Sing Dj Cuppy’s “Gelato” While Making Speech In New York (Video)

Watch the video below:

