Zlatan Ibile Signs New Endorsement Deal With Coca Cola

Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile is sure having the best of time.

The Zanky crooner has just snagged a major endorsement deal with Coca Cola and has taken to his IG page to share the great news.

Sharing a photo of himself rocking a red jacket and holding on to a bottle of coca-cola, Zlatan captioned the image;

OYA GBE BOTTLE EH ���� @cocacola_ng https://www.instagram.com/p/B24RvkelPpa/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

This is coming after a video surfaced showing the Zankuy master performing praise and worship during a recent show.

Big congrats to him.