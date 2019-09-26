Zlatan Ibile Signs New Endorsement Deal With Coca Cola

by Temitope Alabi
Zlatan Ibile
Zlatan Ibile

Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile is sure having the best of time.

The Zanky crooner has just snagged a major endorsement deal with Coca Cola and has taken to his IG page to share the great news.

Read Also: Zlatan Ibile Performs Gospel Praise Medley After His Show Rehearsal (Video)

Sharing a photo of himself rocking a red jacket and holding on to a bottle of coca-cola, Zlatan captioned the image;

OYA GBE BOTTLE EH ���� @cocacola_ng

https://www.instagram.com/p/B24RvkelPpa/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

This is coming after a video surfaced showing the Zankuy master performing praise and worship during a recent show.

Big congrats to him.

Tags from the story
Coca-Cola, Zlatan Ibile
0

