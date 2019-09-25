Zlatan Ibile Sings Praise And Worship Songs On Stage (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular indigenous rapper, and rave of the moment, Zlatan Ibile has hilariously urged his fans to book him for their church vigil after he sang praise and worship on stage.

Zlatan Ibile and a band member
Nigerian indigenous rapper, Zlatan Ibile and a band member

The rapper sang praise and worship songs after he finished rehearsing for his upcoming show in Abuja.

He jokingly queried comedian, Broda Shaggi on the idea of opening a church after his ‘spiritual performance.’ Will you attend his church if he eventually opens one?

Watch the videos below:

