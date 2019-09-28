Zlatan Ibile Slams Lady For Describing Him As ‘Compound Fool With Green Hair’

by Eyitemi
Zlatan Ibile
Nigerian rapper, Zlatan Ibile

Controversial singer, Zlatan Ibile, went all out at a lady who described him as a ‘compound fool with green har’ on social media.

Replying the lady via his Twitter handle, the singer said: ‘ just like your father.’

The controversial singer is currently trending on social media after dropping a diss track mocking evicted Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tacha.

See their exchange:

The lady: By the way, Zlatan Ibile is an Idiot. A compound fool with green hair.

Zlatan: Just like your father.

Screenshot of their exchange below:

